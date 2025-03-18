Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (3/17/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting.
—
Chancey Andersen, Jefferson
The senior forward had 22 points, tying her for game-high honors, and 10 rebounds for the Democrats in a 62-58 victory against West Linn in a Class 6A state quarterfinal at the Chiles Center. She had 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 60-48 win over Willamette in the third-place game.
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas
The senior guard tallied 26 points, going 10 for 10 from the free throw line, with four rebounds to help the Cavaliers post a 77-57 win over Jefferson in a Class 6A state semifinal at the Chiles Center.
Olivia Bennett, Cascade
The junior tallied a game-high 26 points in the Cougars’ 66-47 win over La Grande in a Class 4A state quarterfinal at Forest Grove High School.
Taelyn Bentley, South Albany
The senior had a double-double for the RedHawks with a team-high 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 64-58 overtime loss to Crater in the Class 5A state championship game at Linfield University.
Love Lei Best, Tualatin
The freshman point guard had a game-high 26 points, going 4 for 4 from 3-point range, in leading the Timberwolves to a 63-58 win over Clackamas in the Class 6A state championship game at the Chiles Center. She had 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting with five assists in a 65-40 win over Willamette in the semifinals.
Kaylor Buse, West Linn
The sophomore had a double-double for the Lions with 19 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and a steal in a 62-58 loss to Jefferson in a Class 6A state quarterfinal at the Chiles Center. She had 22 points in a 68-52 consolation win against McMinnville. She capped her season with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 51-42 victory against Southridge in the consolation final.
Hadley Craig, Silverton
The senior wing turned in a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals in the Foxes’ 63-58 win over West Albany in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at Linfield University. She had 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 48-39 semifinal loss to South Albany.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The senior guard poured in 36 points and added 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Cavaliers’ 77-57 win over Jefferson in a Class 6A state semifinal at the Chiles Center. She had 26 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and two steals in a 60-29 quarterfinal win over McMinnville.
Taylor Donaldson, South Albany
The junior poured in a game-high 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting with five rebounds and three steals in the RedHawks’ 59-36 win over Springfield in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at Linfield University.
Breeci Hampton, Stayton
The sophomore guard tallied a game-high 22 points, four rebounds and an assist in the Eagles’ 59-35 win over Baker in a Class 4A state semifinal at Forest Grove High School.
Reagan Heiken, Philomath
The sophomore had a big game for the Warriors with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in their 53-35 win against Crook County in a Class 4A state quarterfinal at Forest Grove High School.
Abrianna Lawrence, Jefferson
The senior guard tallied 22 points, tying her for game-high honors, with four steals, three assists and three rebounds in the Democrats’ 62-58 win over West Linn in a Class 6A state quarterfinal at the Chiles Center.
Sara Mangan, Southridge
The junior had a team-high 23 points with six rebounds and two assists for the Skyhawks in a 66-42 loss to Willamette in a Class 6A state quarterfinal at the Chiles Center. She had 22 points in a 59-51 consolation win over South Medford.
Ries Miadich, Tualatin
The junior wing tallied 18 points, shooting 4 for 6 from 3-point range, in the Timberwolves’ 63-58 victory over Clackamas in the Class 6A state championship game at the Chiles Center.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior guard had a game-high 28 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists for the Wildcats in their 73-41 win over Summit in a Class 5A state tournament consolation game at Linfield University.
Molly Rasmussen, Baker
The freshman guard had 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in the Bulldogs’ 57-48 win over Henley in a Class 4A state quarterfinal at Forest Grove High School.
Makayla Schroeder, Henley
The freshman had a huge double-double for the Hornets with 24 points, 17 rebounds and five assists in their 53-50 win over Seaside in a Class 4A state tournament consolation game at Forest Grove High School. She had 18 points and 15 rebounds in a 63-48 victory against La Grande in the consolation final.
Payton Starwalt, West Albany
The sophomore guard had 30 points, five assists and two steals in the Bulldogs’ 63-58 loss to Silverton in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at Linfield University.
Jordyn Smith, Tualatin
The senior post had a strong all-around performance for the Timberwolves with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and two steals in their 47-37 win against South Medford in a Class 6A state quarterfinal at the Chiles Center.
Lydia Traore, Crater
The senior post delivered for the Comets with 15 points and 10 rebounds in their 64-58 overtime win against South Albany in the Class 5A state title game at Linfield University.
Harper Wagner, Willamette
The senior wing had a team-high 20 points and five rebounds for the Wolverines in a 60-48 loss to Jefferson in the Class 6A state tournament third-place game at the Chiles Center.
Sage Winslow, Crater
The senior guard poured in a game-high 31 points on 13-of-21 shooting with nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Comets in a 90-62 win over Wilsonville in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at Linfield University.
Diamond Wright, Willamette
The senior wing had a game-high 25 points on 12-of-18 shooting with seven rebounds in the Wolverines’ 66-42 win against Southridge in a Class 6A state quarterfinal at the Chiles Center.
Taylor Young, Crater
The junior guard had 27 points, six assists and six steals in the Comets’ 90-62 victory against Wilsonville in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at Linfield University. She had 34 points, six assists and eight steals in a 72-44 semifinal win against Redmond. She had 25 points and six steals in a 64-58 overtime win over South Albany in the state title game.
