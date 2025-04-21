Halle LaFontaine of Beaverton voted High School On SI Oregon Softball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)
Congratulations to Beaverton’s Halle LaFontaine for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Softball Athlete of the Week for the week of April 7-13.
LaFontaine, a freshman second baseman/outfielder on the Beaverton team, batted .667 during the week, including a 5-for-5 day in a 15-7 win at Reynolds, with a stolen base and an OPS of 1.333. She fielded at a 1.000 clip on six chances, including a diving game-ending catch in a 3-2 win over Century.
LaFontaine received 36.02% of the vote, beating out Cadence Kennedy, a sophomore on the Mountain View team, who finished second with 25.14%. McKayla Castro, a junior on the West Linn team, was third with 22.02%, and Natalie Kawaguchi, a junior on the Mountainside team, was fourth with 3.75%. There were more than 18,000 votes tallied last week.
