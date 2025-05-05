Harrison Buckingham of South Salem voted High School On SI Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (5/5/2025)
Congratulations to South Salem’s Harrison Buckingham for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of April 21-27.
Buckingham, a sophomore pitcher on the South Salem team, threw a five-inning shutout, giving up three hits, striking out 10 and walking two in the Saxons’ 14-0 home win over Lincoln in a nonleague game.
Buckingham received 38.44% of the vote, beating out Alex Lopez, a junior on the Sherwood team, who finished second with 31.54%. Camden Gager, a sophomore on the Century team, was third with 19.77%, and Hayden Grot, a junior on the Aloha team, was fourth with 8.77%. There were more than 10,000 votes tallied last week.
