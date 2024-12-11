Hudson Hardy the undisputed ‘Bounce-Back Player of the Year’ for state champion West Linn
HILLSBORO — After their 44-30 win over Lake Oswego in the Class 6A Open state championship game, played last month under chilly conditions at Hillsboro Stadium, members of the West Linn football team were all smiles as they were surrounded by well-wishers as they were celebrating their victory.
But likely nobody was smiling bigger, and likely no one was accepting more congratulations, than Lions senior running back/linebacker Hudson Hardy.
“This is the best feeling in the world,” a smiling Hardy said during the boisterous victory celebration on the Hillsboro Stadium turf.
To understand why Hardy was smiling so bright, you have to flash back to more than a year ago, to the start of the 2023 football season.
Hardy, then a junior, began that season as the Lions’ starting running back. He scored the team’s first touchdown of the season, and he rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries in West Linn’s season-opening 37-0 home win over Nelson.
But that promising start would come to a crashing halt.
In the Lions’ second game, a 41-3 win at Sheldon in a rematch of the 2022 state championship game, Hardy’s season came to an unexpected end.
“I tore my ACL (in his left knee) in Week 2 against Sheldon,” Hardy said. “It happened in just the sixth play of the game.”
Hardy’s junior season came to an end that night in Eugene. But in his mind, his senior season started that same night.
“I went to work right away,” he said. “I had to rehab for over a year to come back and play at full speed.”
His determination took over, and his teammates had no doubt Hardy would come back strong.
“I’ve known Hudson since I was a third-grader,” West Linn senior offensive lineman Jake Normoyle said. “He’s been unfortunate with some injuries in his football career, but he’s always been able to bounce back.”
Hardy not only wanted to bounce back, but he wanted to bounce back and be ready to go at the start of the Lions’ 2024 campaign.
“The goal was to be back by the first game, and I did that,” Hardy said. “So much work went into that. It was (physical therapy) two times a week. I’ve still been doing that within the season, trying to get my knee back into shape, and really my whole body back into shape, because I couldn’t really do too much when I got hurt.”
Hardy, and the Lions, would eventually get going at full speed.
“The season started off a little slow, but it picked up at the end, and we got it,” Hardy said.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Hardy shined on defense for the Lions throughout his senior season, earning first-team all-Three Rivers League accolades at outside linebacker.
He also took over as the team’s power running back.
“We got the formation with a big back, like me, and we just pound it down their throat,” Hardy said. “That’s kind of the game plan for us when we run that.”
Hardy scored on a 2-yard run for the Lions in their 28-14 win over Sheldon in a Class 6A Open semifinal at Willamette University in Salem.
In the title contest, it didn’t take long for a chance for Hardy to reach paydirt again.
The first offensive series ended with Hardy pounding his way to the end zone from five yards behind West Linn’s powerful offensive line, giving the Lions a 7-0 lead less than two minutes in.
“It was a great feeling, being able to score on the biggest stage in the state,” Hardy said.
He also stepped up on defense in the title game, having six tackles, including one where he brought down Lake Oswego standout running back LaMarcus Bell for a loss, and he deflected a Lake Oswego pass early in the fourth quarter when the Lakers were trying to rally.
It was part of an inspired defensive effort by the Lions.
“We were physical all game,” Hardy said. “They got us a couple of times, but in the end, we won.”
The West Linn players say Hardy’s play on the field — and the inspiration he provided the team throughout the season — was a big part of that.
“He’s a great teammate, a great captain,” senior lineman Ryan Holmes said. “After getting hurt last year, he kept pushing himself and got way better. He should play at the next level.”
“His hard work and dedication have been really cool for us to see,” senior quarterback Baird Gilroy said. “We noticed what he did in the offseason, and we really appreciate all that he did.”
“This year, he’s the ‘Bounce-Back Player of the Year,’” Normoyle said. “He’s special-good. I love that guy.”
The Bounce-Back Player of the Year was mainly happy that all of his hard work and dedication to get back in action helped the Lions claim the championship.
“This is a huge deal,” he said. “All the lifting we put in from last December to this day have all paid off. This was the end result that we wanted, and we got it.”
