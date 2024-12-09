Mental adjustment helps make West Linn’s Baird Gilroy a state champion quarterback
HILLSBORO — Baird Gilroy didn’t want to take anything for granted.
The West Linn senior quarterback didn’t want to leave anything to chance.
He also didn’t want to have any regrets.
Most of all, he wanted to finish as a champion.
Done, done, done and DONE.
Gilroy, seemingly about as mentally prepared as could be, turned in a sparkling performance as he helped lead the Lions to a 44-30 win over Lake Oswego in the Class 6A Open title contest at Hillsboro Stadium.
“It means the world. I’m so proud of our team,” Gilroy said. “I came out with a goal, for sure. I didn’t want to go out sorry.”
While he shined in postseason play, it’s not like the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Gilroy had a disappointing regular season. In fact, he earned first-team all-Three Rivers League honors after he helped lead the Lions to a 4-1 league mark and an overall record of 8-1, with the only loss coming in league play against Lake Oswego.
In the regular-season loss to the Lakers, Gilroy completed 14 of 32 passes for 193 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
So, Gilroy wanted to take his game to a higher level in the playoffs.
“It was kind of a rocky start to the season for me personally,” he said. “But I thought in the playoffs I finished really strong. I’m really proud of myself.”
What was behind all of that?
“Hard work has been a big thing for us — for me as well,” Gilroy said.
But it was more than just hard work.
“Honestly, I had kind of a mental switch,” Gilroy added. “I stopped caring what people thought. I played more free and enjoyed the game more, and that translated to success.”
Did it ever.
In the semifinal round, Gilroy had a spectacular performance in the Lions’ 28-21 win over previously unbeaten Sheldon at Willamette University in Salem. He completed 33 of 44 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
He kept rolling in the championship game rematch with the Lakers.
On the first play from scrimmage, Gilroy ran 37 yards on an option play to the right side, moving the ball to the Lake Oswego 43-yard line. That was the big play in the opening drive, which ended with a 5-yard touchdown run by West Linn senior Hudson Hardy.
The Lions’ second offensive series was capped with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Gilroy to senior receiver Danny Wideman.
That would become a recurring theme, as Gilroy and Wideman teamed up for two more touchdown passes, covering 26 and 6 yards.
“Baird just hit me. He always just puts it where I need to catch it,” Wideman said. “He’s amazing. That’s my guy. I’ve known him forever.”
For the game, Gilroy completed 12 of 22 passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and he rushed for 43 yards on two carries. But his favorite two plays might have been the two kneel-downs he took to end the contest and ignite West Linn’s victory celebration.
As that celebration was going, with plenty of photos being taken and plenty of pats on the back, Gilroy had a smile that wouldn’t go away.
“Honestly, it still hasn’t set in yet. As much as I expected the emotions to hit me immediately, it’s just kind of, ‘Wow,’” Gilroy said. “I don’t know when it will set in. Maybe tonight; we’ll see.”
Gilroy finished his senior season with 2,638 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes and was voted to the Class 6A all-state first team.
