Hudson Whipple of West Salem voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/6/2025)

Congratulations to West Salem’s Hudson Whipple for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 23-29.
Whipple, a senior on the West Salem team, scored a team-high 24 points on 12-of-15 shooting and had five rebounds for the Titans in a 98-80 loss to Inglewood, Calif., in a consolation game at the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University in Salem.
Whipple received 92.17% of the vote, beating out Gavin Aguilar, a senior on the West Albany team, who finished second with 6.5%. Pat Vialva Jr., a sophomore on the Tualatin team, was third with 0.38%, and Braylon Gaines, a sophomore on the Nelson team, was fourth with 0.22%. There were more than 3,000 votes tallied this week.
