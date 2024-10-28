Hunter Mustin of Creswell voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)
Congratulations to Creswell’s Hunter Mustin for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 14-20.
Mustin, a junior running back/middle linebacker on the Creswell team, shined on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs in their 49-0 home win over Harrisburg in Special District 3 play. On offense, he had 13 carries for 172 yards and three touchdowns and a 20-yard touchdown reception. On defense, he had four tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack and an interception.
Mustin received 80.16% of the vote, beating out Caleb Meyer, a senior on the Barlow team, who finished second with 16.67%. Owen Wright, a senior on the Tigard team, was third with 0.96%, and Mitchell Johnson, a senior on the Oregon City team, was fourth with 0.69%. There were more than 12,000 votes tallied this week.
