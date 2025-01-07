Ida B. Wells football makes it official, names Robby Scharf head coach
Ida B. Wells football coach Robby Scharf has shed “interim” from his title after leading the Guardians to a second consecutive PIL championship.
Scharf, who served as interim head coach last season after Keith Bennett took on a reduced role with the program, announced the achievement last month on his social media page, calling it a “small life announcement.”
Scharf led Wells to a 7-3 record in 2024, when it qualified for the 6A Open Division bracket and pushed 2023 state champion Central Catholic in a first-round matchup before falling 38-14.
Scharf was co-head coach with Bennett two seasons ago when the Guardians won their first unified PIL title since 2003.
They’ve gone 15-5 the past two years, won 16 consecutive PIL games and claimed their first back-to-back outright city championships since 2002-03.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App