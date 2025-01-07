High School

Ida B. Wells football makes it official, names Robby Scharf head coach

Scharf led the Guardians to another PIL title as interim head coach in 2024

René Ferrán

The Wells Guardians have won back-to-back Portland Interscholastic League championships. / Photo by Taylor Balkom

Ida B. Wells football coach Robby Scharf has shed “interim” from his title after leading the Guardians to a second consecutive PIL championship.

Scharf, who served as interim head coach last season after Keith Bennett took on a reduced role with the program, announced the achievement last month on his social media page, calling it a “small life announcement.”

Scharf led Wells to a 7-3 record in 2024, when it qualified for the 6A Open Division bracket and pushed 2023 state champion Central Catholic in a first-round matchup before falling 38-14.

Scharf was co-head coach with Bennett two seasons ago when the Guardians won their first unified PIL title since 2003.

They’ve gone 15-5 the past two years, won 16 consecutive PIL games and claimed their first back-to-back outright city championships since 2002-03.

