Jacie Madden of Klamath Union voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)
Congratulations to Klamath Union’s Jacie Madden for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Volleyball Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 14-20.
Madden, a senior middle blocker on the Klamath Union team, had 15 kills, six blocks and five digs for the Pelicans in their 3-2 home win over Mazama in Skyline Conference action.
Madden received 67.35% of the vote, beating out Giana Elgarico, a senior on the Marist Catholic team, and Addi Knight, a senior on the Barlow team, who tied for second, each with with 6.12%. Lauren Rohman, a sophomore on the Marist Catholic team, and Addison Slezak, a sophomore on the Mazama team, tied for fourth, each with 4.08%.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
