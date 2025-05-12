High School

Jakoby Goss of Tillamook voted High School On SI Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (5/12/2025)

Goss received 52.14% of the vote, beating out Henley's Mark Carpenter, who finished second with 33.09%

Dan Brood

High School On SI

Congratulations to Tillamook’s Jakoby Goss for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of April 28-May 4.

Goss, a junior on the Tillamook team, threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking none, and went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Cheesemakers in a 5-0 win at St. Helens in a Cowapa League game.

Goss received 52.14% of the vote, beating out Mark Carpenter, a senior on the Henley team, who finished second with 33.09%. Amari Reynolds, a sophomore on the Barlow team, was third with 13.04%, and Lance McKey, a senior on the Central Catholic team, was fourth with 0.73%. There were more than 1,000 votes tallied last week.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

Home/Oregon