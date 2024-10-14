Jared Rojas of Canby voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/14/2024)
Congratulations to Canby’s Jared Rojas for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6.
Rojas, a senior goalkeeper on the Canby team, made many key saves, including two highlight-worthy stops, in helping the Cougars get a 3-2 win over Centennial in Northwest Oregon Conference play.
Rojas received 82.62% of the vote, beating out Abraham Hernandez, a junior on the Sprague team, who finished second with 11.95%. Alex Peterman, a senior on the Marist Catholic team, was third with 3.15%, and Matty Callison, a junior on the Barlow team, was fourth with 1.91%. There were nearly 10,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App