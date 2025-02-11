Jase Schmidt of Gladstone voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/10/2025)
Congratulations to Gladstone’s Jase Schmidt for being voted High School on SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
Schmidt, a senior guard on the Gladstone team, stepped up with 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Gladiators in a 63-53 loss against Molalla in Tri-Valley Conference play. He had 18 points, four assists and a steal in a loss at The Dalles.
Schmidt received 44.91% of the vote, beating out Nathan Sheley, a senior on the Sheldon team, who finished second with 36.43%. Quentin Neal, a junior on the Centennial team, was third with 13.07%, and Reece Glasper, a senior on the Gresham team, was fourth with 4.15%. There were nearly 12,000 votes tallied last week.
