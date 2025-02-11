High School

Jase Schmidt of Gladstone voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/10/2025)

Schmidt received 44.91% of the vote, beating out Sheldon's Nathan Sheley, who finished second with 36.43%

Dan Brood

Congratulations to Gladstone’s Jase Schmidt for being voted High School on SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

Schmidt, a senior guard on the Gladstone team, stepped up with 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Gladiators in a 63-53 loss against Molalla in Tri-Valley Conference play. He had 18 points, four assists and a steal in a loss at The Dalles.

Schmidt received 44.91% of the vote, beating out Nathan Sheley, a senior on the Sheldon team, who finished second with 36.43%. Quentin Neal, a junior on the Centennial team, was third with 13.07%, and Reece Glasper, a senior on the Gresham team, was fourth with 4.15%. There were nearly 12,000 votes tallied last week.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

Home/Oregon