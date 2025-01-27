Jaxson Spafford of Putnam voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/27/2025)
Congratulations to Putnam’s Jaxson Spafford for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 13-19.
Spafford, a senior on the Putnam team, had a double-double for the Kingsmen with 16 points, 10 assists and four steals in a 54-44 win at Hillsboro in Northwest Oregon Conference action. He had 33 points in a 60-54 win over La Salle Prep.
Spafford received 86.53% of the vote, beating out Ter’Rae Foster, a freshman on the Gresham team, who finished second with 5.05%. Isaiah Koehnke, a senior on the Regis team, was third with 4.99%, and Sean Baker, a senior on the Clackamas team, was fourth with 1.31%. There were nearly 2,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App