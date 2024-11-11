Jay R Flores of McNary voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/11/2024)
Congratulations to McNary’s Jay R Flores for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3.
Flores, a senior midfielder on the McNary team, scored two goals for the Celtics, giving him 28 for the season to that point, in a 3-0 win over Southridge in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at McNary High School.
Flores received 60% of the vote, beating out Jack Thompson, a senior on the Canby team, who finished second with 18.08%. Aaron O’Byrne, a junior on the Westview team, was third with 16.41%, and Tristan Peia, a junior on the West Linn team, was fourth with 4.23%. There were nearly 1,000 votes tallied this week.
