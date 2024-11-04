Jayla Leata of North Eugene voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/4/2024)
Congratulations to North Eugene’s Jayla Leata for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 21-27.
Leata, a junior defender on the North Eugene team, has helped hold the Highlanders’ defense together while bringing a commanding presence on the field. She played a key role in the team getting three consecutive shutout victories, including a 6-0 win over Springfield in a Midwestern League match at North Eugene High School.
Leata received 54.09% of the vote, beating out Lucy Hays, a junior on the Beaverton team, who finished second with 30.78%. Campbell Cutsforth, a freshman on the Canby team, was third with 8.46%, and Macy Taylor, a senior on the Thurston team, was fourth with 3.48%. There were nearly 10,000 votes tallied this week.
