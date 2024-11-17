Jesuit avenges loss to Grant, secures Oregon 6A girls soccer title: 'We've been wanting our revenge'
Sophia Stiles had just returned to the Jesuit girls soccer team’s lineup in mid-September after a bout of salmonella when the Crusaders traveled to Northeast Portland to face defending OSAA Class 6A state champion Grant.
The result left the senior defender and Rutgers University signee sick to her stomach — a 5-1 defeat that marked the most goals the Crusaders allowed in a game in the past 12 years.
As the teams worked their way through this year’s playoff bracket, she and her teammates eyed the chance to redeem themselves and win a 16th state title.
That opportunity finally arrived Saturday afternoon at Hillsboro Stadium, and the Crusaders seized it. Junior Ana Kubiaczyk had a goal and an assist in the first 26 minutes, and they weathered Grant’s final push to secure a 2-1 victory to deny the Generals a third title in the past four seasons.
“We wanted to beat them because we’re all super competitive,” Stiles said. “We were just super motivated to win. We wanted to take home the trophy and the medal.”
Jesuit (19-1) finished the season on a 15-game win streak, allowing as many goals during that span as it did in its only defeat.
“The biggest thing that we learned from that first game was to get tight on their two wide players,” Crusaders coach Steve Fennah said, referring to Tessa Matteri and PIL player of the year Nailani Soloman. “And I thought we worked hard to make that happen.”
Grant coach Manolis Tjuanakis also noted how in the first matchup, his team jumped out to a quick lead and won every 50-50 ball in the midfield, never allowing the Crusaders to get a foothold in the match.
This time, it was the Generals (17-1-1) who faced an early deficit and struggled for much of the match to sustain any rhythm.
“It’s tough to dig yourself out of a 2-0 hole,” he said. “Giving up the second goal was a little bit demoralizing, and it took them a little bit to get themselves back to the speed of the game.”
The Crusaders possess plenty of firepower, with four Division I signees on the field (two others, Claudia Rose and Kaitlyn MacLennan, were out because of season-ending injuries) and three players with double-digit goals.
But it was Kubiaczyk, who entered the final with five goals (sixth on the team) and 11 assists, who sparked the offense early.
“We learned in that first game to play right from the first whistle to the last,” she said. “They scored a couple of early goals on us in that first game, but I think ever since, we learned to just get after it from the first to the last.
“We were definitely motivated ever since that game in September. We’ve been wanting our revenge and, yeah, it felt really good to get back at them.”
The Crusaders struck first in the 16th minute. Kubiaczyk delivered a perfect corner kick from the right side to the 6-yard area, where Natalie Webber rushed in unmarked at the far post to poke the ball through the scrum for her 21st goal of the season.
“I saw someone open on the back post and just kind of hit it there and hoped for the best,” Kubiaczyk said.
Kubiaczyk was the beneficiary of some nifty work down the left side 11 minutes later, tapping in from the top of the 6-yard area after Marian Dunne (12 assists) worked her way to the goal line and slotted the ball back to her.
“All credit to Mari — she put in a beautiful ball for me,” Kubiaczyk said. “It couldn’t be any easier.”
The Generals pushed to get back in the game in the final 20 minutes, having one chance chalked off for offside. They finally cracked Jesuit’s brick wall with 8:07 remaining as Paige Nakada won a duel at the top of the penalty area and slotted the ball past onrushing keeper Zoe Anderson for her 10th goal of the season.
It was the first goal the Crusaders had given up in their past 11 games, and it jolted the Generals to life. A minute later, Anderson was forced into a diving save to her right by Kate Ratanaproeksa as Grant kept the pressure.
But that ended up being the Generals’ final good chance at goal. Time and again, Stiles stymied them with timely blocks and clearances, anchoring a back line that featured two freshmen — her younger sister, Eva, who teamed with Sophia at center back, and right back Ellie Covington (a Portland Thorns II player) — along with junior left back Jo Frischknecht, a converted winger.
“Sophie is the best defender that I’ve coached in Oregon and as good as anybody,” Fennah said, his voice cracking. “She’s extremely quiet, a leader by example, but she stepped up to be a vocal leader a little bit more this year.”
Fennah improved to 11-0 in state finals during his 20 seasons over two stints with the Crusaders (1993-97, 2010-present).
