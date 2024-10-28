Jonah Lasselle of West Albany voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)
Congratulations to West Albany’s Jonah Lasselle for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 14-20.
Lasselle, a junior forward on the West Albany team, scored the winning goal for the Bulldogs in their 2-1 win at Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference match. He scored three goals in a 4-2 victory over McKay.
Lasselle received 51.11% of the vote, beating out Matty Callison, a junior on the Barlow team, who finished second with 48.48%. Armando Legorreta, a senior on the Cottage Grove team, was third with 0.13%, and Frankie Sanchez, a senior on the Canby team, was fourth with 0.09%. There were more than 3,000 votes tallied this week.
