Julian Lara of Hood River Valley voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/23/2024)
Congratulations to Hood River Valley’s Julian Lara for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 9-15.
Lara, a senior midfielder on the Hood River Valley team, scored three goals in a span of 13 minutes to help the Eagles rally from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 4-2 nonleague win at Mountainside. He had an assist in a 2-1 home loss against Roosevelt.
Lara received 35.34% of the vote, beating out Eddie Pazos, a senior on the Forest Grove team, who finished second with 28.13%. Liam DeLeon, a sophomore on the Westview team, was third with 12.41%, and Angelo Sanchez, a sophomore on the St. Mary’s (Medford) team, was fourth with 11.25%. There were more than 36,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
