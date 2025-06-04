Kaeden Cruse Powers Grant Baseball to First State Final Since 1958 With Two Home Runs
PORTLAND, OREGON – The power of positive thinking.
The power of belief.
The power of Kaeden Cruse.
With all of that going for it, the Grant High School baseball team powered its way to an 8-2 come-from-behind victory over Jesuit in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal game played Tuesday in front of a huge, loud crowd at Jesuit High School.
Grant Rallies Past Jesuit to Make History
“It’s just amazing,” Grant junior pitcher Jinki Tomita said following the Generals’ victory celebration. “Coming into this game, I didn’t want to say goodbye to the seniors. We needed another one – we couldn’t stop here.”
“It’s honestly still settling in, but it means everything that we’ve been working so hard for,” Grant junior designated hitter Elliot Raiton said. “We’re going to the final game that we’ve all been working for, and we’re so glad to be there.”
Grant to Face Sunset in State Championship Showdown
With the victory, ninth-seeded Grant, playing in the semifinal round of the state playoffs for the first time since 1968, improved to 22-7 on the season. The Generals also advance to the Class 6A state championship game, where they’ll play Sunset in a contest starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Roto Rooter Stadium (formerly Volcanoes Stadium) in Keizer – it will be Grant’s first state title game appearance since 1958.
“It means a lot,” said Cruse, Grant’s senior third baseman, who smashed a pair of monster home runs in the semifinal victory. “Obviously, we made history for the Grant program, not being to the finals since 1958. We haven’t been to the semifinals since 1968. We’re excited. We’re excited for Saturday and we’re happy we’ve come this far.”
“We haven’t gone to the state finals in 67 years, so this is everything,” Grant senior catcher Brady McCarthy said.
Jesuit, the No. 5 seed, came into the Tuesday’s game with a 24-6 mark after having won seven straight games and 17 of its past 18. The Crusaders also took the early advantage in the semifinal contest, getting a leadoff double by senior Kainoa Santiago and RBI groundout by junior Jake Rolling in the bottom of the first and an RBI single by Santiago in the bottom of the third, giving the home team a 2-0 lead.
But that didn’t seem to bother the Generals.
“We were really confident,” Tomita said.
“Everyone was still up. There was no one down,” McCarthy said. “No one was playing for themselves. So, that allows us to bounce back when adversity hits. Baseball is all about adversity, it’s the whole game. So, it’s how you bounce back, and we bounce back well.”
“We’ve been in that position a lot this year, but we’ve always come back,” Cruse said. “Like we always say, ‘it’s going to take more than two runs to beat us.’”
“We knew we just had to get it together,” Raiton said. “We knew that hitting can be contagious for, and once we got a couple on, we all started hitting, and then it was ‘barrel party.’”
And Cruse was the party starter.
In the top of the fourth inning, Raiton led off with a first-pitch single to center. Cruse then stepped up and soon had a 3-0 count. But then he got just what he was hoping for from head coach Matt Kabza – the green light.
Cruse Sparks Comeback With Monster Homers
Cruse blasted the 3-0 pitch over the fence in center field for a game-tying two-run home run.
“My coach kind of gave me the green light,” Cruse said with a smile. “I hadn’t gotten that in two years, so I had to take advantage of that, and it was pretty exciting to get a home run out of it. So, yeah, I was pretty happy and excited for that pitch to come.”
‘Barrel Party’: Generals' Offense Catches Fire
That was just part of an absolutely huge performance for Cruse in the contest. In the fifth inning, following a one-out double by junior Martin Elardo, a single by McCarthy and an RBI single by Raiton, Cruse launched a three-run home run, with the ball sailing over the netting above the center-field fence, giving Grant a 6-2 lead.
“I was at 2-0, I knew I was going to a fastball here, get my pitch, and I smoked it, straight to center,” Cruse said. “It felt great.”
After the game, the Grant players couldn’t say enough about Cruse and his performance.
“Kaeden, wow,” Tomita said. “He always comes through in the clutch. It’s just amazing to see that every single time, helping out the team and getting the momentum.”
“That was unbelievable,” Raiton said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. A 3-0 bomb, and then ball over the second netting. I’ve never played with a better player in my life.”
“He’s my best friend, so watching him just go ballistic this year has been so fun,” McCarthy said. “I’m his biggest supporter, so right when he hit the home run, I was the first one there. Kaeden is one of the best baseball players I’ve ever played with. He’s getting hot at the right time.”
“I felt pretty loose today, maybe not for the last home run,” Cruse said. “I felt a little bit under the weather, but I persevered through that, and with the adrenaline and the crowd and the family we’ve created through this Grant program helped me get it together, and it was great.”
Tomita’s Gritty Complete-Game Effort on the Mound
While Cruse provided he power at the plate for the Generals, Tomita turned in a gutsy effort in getting a complete-game victory on the mound.
“I haven’t pitched against Jesuit before. Well, I threw one pitch, when I was a freshman,” Tomita said. “I was just excited today. I don’t think I did a really good job. It wasn’t my best performance, but I made it through. I kept going, and I can always depend on my defense. They made some great plays.”
For the game, Tomita gave up two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one. But, to get through a complete-game outing, he had to survive a bit of tense seventh inning.
Grant, getting a run on a sacrifice fly by senior Diego Martinez Griffin and an RBI single by junior Luke Caron in the top of the seventh inning, took an 8-2 lead to the bottom of the frame. But Jesuit, still fighting, loaded the bases with two outs. Tomita was up to the challenge, coaxing a game-ending pop out to sophomore shortstop Grant Snidow.
“He’s such a gutsy kid. Whenever adversity hits, he’s there to bounce back,” McCarthy said of Tomita. “He’s very quiet, but he stays focused. Some people face adversity, and they lose it. It snowballs and gets worse and worse, but Jinki, he can bounce back. At then end, after the walk, it was bases loaded and their leadoff hitter coming up. I went out there, told him, ‘Jinki, you got this. Just relax and do what your do, and we’re going to get out of here.’ And he did what he needed to do, and we’re in the state championship.”
Defense Delivers in Key Moments
Defense also looked to be crucial for Grant in the win. Senior right fielder Tre Hoffert made a spectacular diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and Elardo, in center, came up with an impressive sliding grab of a line drive in the bottom of the fourth.
“It’s been like that all year,” McCarthy said. “Everyone is just out there playing loose, and not many balls fall in.”
Offensive Support Beyond the Homers
Cruse, of course, led the way for the offense, going 2 for 3 at the plate with his two home runs and five RBIs. But there were other offensive stars for the Generals.
Raiton overcame some adversity to go 2 for 3 with a walk, three runs and an RBI.
“I came into this day pretty sick, recovering from the flu, so all I was trying to do was hit singles, and just serve up Kaeden Cruse up, and have him bring me in,” Raiton said.
McCarthy went 3 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and a pair of runs. Elardo went 2 for 3 with a double and a run.
The big hitting, gutsy pitching and solid defense all added up to a historic win for the Generals.
“It means so much to potentially be a part of history for Grant High School,” Raiton said. “It would be something I’d never forget.”