Kai Hunt of Mazama voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (3/17/2025)
Congratulations to Mazama’s Kai Hunt for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 3-9.
Hunt, a senior guard on the Mazama team, stepped up with 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Vikings in their 77-67 victory at Marist Catholic in a Class 4A state playoff first-round game.
Hunt received 34.12% of the vote, beating out Jaylen Hill, a senior on the De La Salle North Catholic team, who finished second with 11.76%. Gavin Aguilar, a senior on the West Albany team, and Jalen Atkins, a senior on the Barlow team, tied for third, each with 9.41%.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
