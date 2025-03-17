Kai Hunt of Mazama voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (3/17/2025)

High School

Congratulations to Mazama’s Kai Hunt for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 3-9.

Hunt, a senior guard on the Mazama team, stepped up with 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Vikings in their 77-67 victory at Marist Catholic in a Class 4A state playoff first-round game.

Hunt received 34.12% of the vote, beating out Jaylen Hill, a senior on the De La Salle North Catholic team, who finished second with 11.76%. Gavin Aguilar, a senior on the West Albany team, and Jalen Atkins, a senior on the Barlow team, tied for third, each with 9.41%.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

