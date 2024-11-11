Kathryn Samek of Stayton voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (11/11/2024)
Congratulations to Stayton’s Kathryn Samek for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Volleyball Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3.
Samek, a sophomore outside hitter on the Stayton team who leads the Eagles in kills while having a hitting percentage of 34, helped the team get a 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 win at North Bend in a Class 4A state playoff first-round match.
Samek received 44.64% of the vote, beating out Cali Bitzer, a junior on the Mazama team, who finished second with 35.92%. Briella Mathis, a junior on the South Salem team, was third with 13.90%, and Nyah Mitchell, a senior on the Churchill team, was fourth with 1.27%. There were more than 7,000 votes tallied this week.
