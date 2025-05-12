Kayden Pairan of Central voted High School On SI Oregon Softball Player of the Week (5/12/2025)
Congratulations to Central’s Kayden Pairan for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Softball Athlete of the Week for the week of April 28-May 4.
Pairan, a junior catcher on the Central team, hit two home runs, scored three times and drove in three to help power the Panthers to a 19-4 win at Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Pairan received 49.28% of the vote, beating out Sofia Forbito, a senior on the Nelson team, who finished second with 39.1%. Kali Parks, a junior on the West Salem team, was third with 4.23%, and Mckenzee Peterson, a senior on the Silverton team, was fourth with 2.39%. There were nearly 21,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App