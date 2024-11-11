Kira Balcom of Springfield voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/11/2024)
Congratulations to Springfield’s Kira Balcom for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3.
Balcom, a senior goalkeeper on the Springfield team, who has been on the Millers’ varsity squad since she was a freshman, had numerous saves and strong goal kicks to help the team earn a 2-1 win at Eagle Point in a Midwestern League contest.
Balcom received 50.64% of the vote, beating out Lucy Hays, a junior on the Beaverton team, who finished second with 40.03%. Lucy Kimball, a sophomore on the David Douglas team, was third with 4.54%, and Paige Nakada, a senior on the Grant team, was fourth with 4.10%. There were more than 5,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
