Klamath Union baseball voted High School On SI Oregon Team of the Week (4/7/2025)
Congratulations to the Klamath Union baseball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of March 24-30.
The Pelicans, who won three games in 2023 and six in 2024, improved to 4-2 by winning the White Buffalo Classic at Madras High School. Klamath Union defeated Madras 7-6, Neah-Kah-Nie 22-7 and Crook County 7-5. Freshman Maruk Morris had a complete-game win against Madras, striking out eight and walking none.
The Vikings received 96.05% of the vote, beating out the Sherwood softball team, which finished second with 2.26%. The McNary softball team was third with 1.13%, and the Wilsonville baseball team was fourth with 0.56%.
We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
