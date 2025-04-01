Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Team of the Week (3/31/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Blanchet Catholic baseball
The Cavaliers went an impressive 3-0 in play at the 2025 Battle at the Beach, held at Taft High School. Blanchet Catholic bested McLoughlin 20-0, Burns/Crane 14-0 and Valley Catholic 7-0 at the tourney, upping the team’s season record to 4-0. Senior Carson McNally threw a five-inning no-hitter against McLoughlin, striking out eight and walking two.
Cascade softball
The Cougars went 4-0 at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament, beating North Bend (12-5), Ashland (9-1), Canby (4-3) and Churchill (15-0). Sophomore Haylee Kastl, senior Malia Scanlan and junior Amyah Miranda all hit home runs for Cascade during the tournament.
Cascade Christian baseball
The Challengers had back-to-back no-hit pitching performances during play at the Challenger Classic. Sophomore Grady Sickler had the first no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four in a 17-3 five-inning victory against La Pine. The second no-hitter was thrown by freshman Blake Patereau, who struck out six while walking one and hitting three batters in a 16-1 five-inning win over Banks. Cascade Christian improved to 3-2 with the two wins.
Dayton softball
The Pirates went 4-0 at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament, topping Salem Academy (5-2), Yreka, Calif. (12-2), Hoopa, Calif. (25-0) and Elmira/Mapleton (15-0). Sophomore Charly Upmeyer hit a home run in the win over Elmira/Mapleton for Dayton, which improved to 5-0 on the season.
Hermiston boys track and field
The Bulldogs battled their way to fourth place in the team standings at the seventh-annual Clay Lewis Invite, held at Hanford (Wash.) High School. Hermiston scored 89 points at the 13-team event. Senior Jaysen Rodriguez triumphed in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 9 minutes, 27.75 seconds to lead the way for the Bulldogs.
Jesuit boys lacrosse
The Crusaders picked up a pair of wins in Washington during a spring break road trip, winning 13-12 in overtime at Seattle Prep and getting a 12-10 victory at Bellevue. With the two wins, Jesuit moved to 4-0 on the season.
Klamath Union baseball
The Pelicans, who won just three games in all of 2023, and six in 2024, improved to 4-2 on the season by winning the White Buffalo Classic, held at Madras High School. Klamath Union defeated Madras 7-6, Neah-Kah-Nie 22-7 and Crook County 7-5 at the event. Freshman Maruk Morris had a complete-game pitching win against Madras, striking out eight and walking none.
La Grande girls track and field
The Tigers tied for fifth place in the team standings at the seventh-annual Clay Lewis Invite, held at Hanford (Wash.) High School. La Grande had a score of 64 points at the 13-school event. Senior Cecilia Villagomez triumphed in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5 minutes, 21.08 seconds and junior Brooke Perry ran to victory in the 3,200 in 11:31.26 to lead the way for the Tigers.
Marist Catholic baseball
The Spartans went 3-0 at the Newport Tournament, beating Philomath 11-5, Stayton 6-1 and Gladstone 10-2. Senior Niko Leyba went 7 for 7 at the plate in tourney play for Marist Catholic, which improved to 4-0 on the season.
McNary softball
The Celtics went 3-0 at the Best of the West tournament, held at Glencoe High School, beating Glencoe 7-6, Southridge 5-1 and Forest Grove 6-2. Junior catcher Josalyn Netzel had a key two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning in the win against Glencoe.
Nelson baseball
The Hawks went 4-0 in play at the Coach Bob Invitational Tournament, held at various sites in Arizona. Nelson defeated Doherty, Colo., 12-3, Idaho Falls 12-4, Denver Christian 10-0 and Pueblo Central, Colo., 5-3. Senior Noah Boria had a total of eight hits and a pitching victory at the tournament for the Hawks, who improved to 5-1 on the season.
Newberg baseball
The Tigers went 4-0 during the week, topping David Douglas 11-1 in a nonleague game before beating Hillsboro (12-1), Parkrose (4-1) and North Salem (11-0) at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament. Junior Carter Hawes went 3 for 3 at the plate against David Douglas and he hit a two-run home run in the victory over North Salem for Newberg, which moved to 5-0 on the season.
Pendleton softball
The Buckaroos went 4-0 in play at the Battle at the Beach, held at Newport High School, outscoring Junction City, Tillamook, South Umpqua and Newport by a combined score of 71-5. Junior Avery Quaempts went 7 for 8 at the plate with three home runs in the tourney.
Ridgeview softball
The Ravens went 4-0 at the Lady Buff Classic, held at Madras High School, berating La Pine (15-3), Hood River Valley (10-2), McKay (15-0) and Madras (15-0). Ridgeview improved to 5-0 on the season with the four wins.
Sherwood softball
The Bowmen went 4-0 at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament, defeating Grants Pass (12-1), West Albany (9-2), Nelson (8-4) and Dallas (2-1). Freshman pitcher Presley Sarono-Ramos threw a no-hitter in the win over Dallas, striking out 11 and walking three for Sherwood, which moved to 5-0 on the season.
Silverton baseball
The Foxes went 5-0 during the week, beating Springfield (29-0), Cascade (13-0) and South Eugene (3-2) at the Springfield Tournament while also topping North Bend 4-3 and North Marion 12-7 in games played at North Marion High School. Senior Ryne Hockman threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 14 and walking none, in the win over Springfield.
South Medford softball
The Panthers won all four of their games at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament, beating Nelson (16-8), Century (6-0), Barlow (2-1) and West Albany (6-0). Senior Jordan Knutson was the winning pitcher in all four games for South Medford, which improved to 5-0 on the season.
South Salem baseball
The Saxons moved to 4-0 on the season by getting a 5-0 win at Roseburg followed by a 27–0 victory over Gridley, Calif., and a 13-3 win against Orland, Calif., in games played at Orland High School. Senior Noah Scharer went 4 for 4 at the plate with a pair of runs in the win at Roseburg. Senior Gavin Price went 3 for 5 with a home run and six RBIs against Gridley.
Sunset softball
The Apollos went 4-0 in play at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament, besting Gresham (18-1), Cleveland (17-0), Sandy (7-1) and Roosevelt (10-0). Sophomore Kaia McKenna went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run and five RBIs in the win over Gresham for Sunset, which moved to 6-0 on the season.
West Linn boys lacrosse
The Lions picked up a pair of spring break victories in Arizona, topping Higley 19-8 and getting an 8-4 victory at Notre Dame Prep. With the two wins, West Linn improved to 4-0 on the season.
Westview softball
The Wildcats went 4-0 at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament, beating Wells 5-0, Liberty 10-0, Estacada 5-0 and Grant 14-3. Junior pitcher Ana Fifita didn’t allow a single run while striking out 40 batters in 16 innings pitched for Westview, which improved to 4-1 on the season.
Wilsonville baseball
The Wildcats went 5-0 on the week, making them 7-0 for the season, with a 4-3 home win over Grants Pass followed by victories over Willamette (13-7), Caldera (7-5), McNary (9-2) and Putnam (11-1) in games at the Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament, played at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
