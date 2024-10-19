Lake Oswego stuns West Linn with late comeback to take control of TRL title race: 5 takeaways
Lake Oswego was down but never felt out of Friday night’s Three Rivers League showdown at West Linn.
The Lions, ranked No. 2 in the most recent High School on SI Northwest Region rankings, led the ninth-ranked Lakers by 10 points after three quarters in the matchup of 6-0 teams.
But despite Lake Oswego’s offense failing to find the end zone for three quarters as penalties negated two potential touchdowns, the Lakers had an ace up their sleeve that they played to perfection in the final 12 minutes.
Junior LaMarcus Bell ran for 84 of his game-high 197 yards in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead touchdown from 10 yards with 5:41 left, as they rallied for a 21-17 victory that snapped their losing streak in the series at four games.
“It was just grit,” Bell said. “LO 48. We were down pretty bad, and LO 48, it was always in our mind. When we play a full game, we get it done, for sure.”
The Lakers improved to 3-0 in Three Rivers League play, and as the only unbeaten in league play, they have seized control of the title race with games against Tigard and Lakeridge remaining.
West Linn had its home win streak snapped at 15, but senior receiver Danny Wideman tried to find a silver lining in defeat.
“It definitely hurts,” said Wideman, who caught six passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. “But, you know, our only loss (last season) was in the semifinals. The year before that, we lost early in the year (to Sheldon) and won the (state) championship.
“So, I feel like we kind of needed a loss, and hopefully next week we’re back at it, doing what we do best.”
Here are five takeaways from Lake Oswego’s come-from-behind victory:
Bell finds second wind in fourth quarter to carry Lakers
Bell rushed for 83 yards in the first half, but the two-way standout took a backseat in the third quarter, carrying the ball four times.
That was a bit by design, Lakers coach Steve Coury said.
“He kind of looked tired, and we were chasing them around a lot,” Coury said. “It’s just good to get him out, but once he gets going, he doesn’t like coming out.”
Bell’s second wind came just as the Lakers offensive line — especially senior right guard Amin Aishaati and junior right tackle Jackson Graetz — started taking control up front.
During the go-ahead scoring drive, Bell gashed the Lions for 66 yards on five carries, most through gaping holes created by that duo.
“Honestly, my line, they put in so much work,” Bell said. “Amin and Jackson, I love them to death. They do everything for me, as with the rest of them, Noah (Uecker), Jaden (Moore) and Jagar (Shean). They do so much for me, it’s crazy.”
Coury also praised the play of his offensive front.
“A lot of years, we’re always kind of outmanned if you look at us just on paper,” he said. “But our kids did a great job of locking them, and (Bell) runs so physical, too. He gets that extra yard or two, breaks through tackles. You can’t arm tackle him.
“You saw him at the end of those last two drives. We just put it on his shoulders. He’s got a big heart, and he was going to get first downs for us. ”
Long touchdown pass revives hope after penalties frustrated Lakers
The Lions entered the game having posted three consecutive shutouts and not having allowed a point to a state opponent this season.
The shutout streak ended with Hudson Gasperson’s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown midway through the second quarter, but the defense was still unscored upon entering the final quarter — thanks in large part to two ineligible receiver downfield penalties that brought back touchdown passes in the third.
“There was definitely frustration,” Bell said. “We felt like we were playing against two teams. But when you’re in a situation where you think you’re about to lose, you just keep going.”
That’s when Lake Oswego got a spark from junior quarterback Hudson Kurland, who had six completions on 16 attempts for 47 yards through three quarters.
On the first play after Jalen Bauman’s 17-yard punt return set up the Lakers on West Linn’s 48-yard line, Kurland broke free from containment, scrambled right and found Jake Drakalovich wide open in the end zone.
“It gave us a feeling that oh yeah, we’re back in this,” Bell said. “We were feeling like we had a chance to lose, and that play got us back in it.”
Interceptions help Lakers bottle up Lions offense in second half
While Lake Oswego finally found its stride on offense in the fourth quarter, its defense also came up with several big plays to buy time for everything to fall in place.
The Lakers had three interceptions of West Linn quarterback Baird Gilroy, who threw three interceptions in his first six games, and held the Lions to 61 yards on their final four possessions as they nursed a 10-point lead.
Gasperson had his second interception during that stretch, and Liam Davis intercepted an underthrown ball at the Lakers 10 with 3:15 left to snuff out West Linn’s final chance.
Senior defensive end Lusiano Lopez had a game-high 11 tackles, including a third-down sack with nine minutes to go that got the ball back for the Lakers’ go-ahead drive. He said they studied film of the Lions’ 13-0 win last week at Lakeridge during which the Pacers also frustrated West Linn’s offense.
“We were watching film day in and day out, during lunch,” he said. “We were just putting the work in. We believed. Even at 17-7, I would say, we were just like, we’re still in the game. Nothing’s got to change. We’re going to battle it out.”
Lions rue missed opportunities that cost them chances to pull away
The Lions’ offensive struggles the past two weeks were foremost on Wideman’s mind after the game.
“The defense has been bailing us out all year,” he said. “The offense has to be a lot better. A lot of mistakes. A lot of flags. I mean, they were tough. You gotta give them some props. They’re physical, you know. They play as a team.”
West Linn coach Jon Eagle wasn’t quite as pessimistic as his standout receiver, but he acknowledged the Lakers' game plan caused the Lions problems.
“They play a lot of man, and they do a great job with it,” Eagle said. “I thought we moved the ball at times, but their defense played very well, and they made the plays in the second half when they needed to.”
He also looked back at a fourth-down play call with the ball inside the 1-yard line late in the first half. Gilroy kept the ball and swept off right tackle, but Bell and senior Riley Van Deusen were there to stop him inches from the goal line.
“If we had scored there ...,” he said ruefully. “Just missed opportunities. We’ve just got to go back to work and get better.”
Lakers revel in beating Lions for first time since 2019
The previous time the Lakers beat West Linn was in 2019, when Casey Filkins scored on a 2-yard run with no time left to lift them to a 20-17 victory.
While Friday’s win wasn’t quite as dramatic, for players such as Bell and Gasperson, who had never defeated the Lions — West Linn won the previous four meetings by a combined 171-35 — it was just as sweet of a feeling.
“This means a lot,” Gasperson said. “We put in so much work at practice, the scout team, everybody on the team, it was a whole team effort. Nobody put points on them this year in Oregon, so, I mean, we were the first. So, yeah, it feels good.”
Coury saw this game as even more of a measuring stick than the Lakers’ 45-31 victory two weeks ago against Tualatin.
“We were saying that before Tualatin, that we’ll kind of see where we’re at,” he said. “Then, coming into this game, we said we’ll really see where we’re at, because you know, we have all the respect in the world for these guys.”
And everyone involved in Friday’s game knows there’s a good chance there’ll be a Round 2 in this heavyweight rivalry during the 6A state playoffs.
“They’ll be back. They’ll be there in the end, and hopefully we’re playing against them one more time in the end,” Coury said. “I think we’re getting better, and I still think we’ve got some growing and some ways to go, which is the part that’s really encouraging.
“We’ve still got tough games ahead. We’ve got Lakeridge still to play, Oregon City, so we’re not done yet, but this was a huge win for us in a lot of ways.”
Lake Oswego 21, West Linn 17
Lake Oswego – 0 – 7 – 0 – 14 — 21
West Linn – 3 – 7 – 7 – 0 — 17
First quarter
WL — FG Zander Morris 30, 1:28
Second quarter
WL — Danny Wideman 13 pass from Baird Gilroy (Morris kick), 8:47
LO — Hudson Gasperson 31 interception return (Gasperson kick), 6:37
Third quarter
WL — Wideman 24 pass from Gilroy (Morris kick), 8:19
Fourth quarter
LO — Jake Drakalovich 48 pass from Hudson Kurland (Gasperson kick), 11:34
LO — LaMarcus Bell 10 run (Gasperson kick), 5:41
STATISTICS
RUSHING—Lake Oswego: Bell 24-197, Kurland 8-40. Total 35-232. West Linn: Viggo Anderson 20-96, Will Ingle 4-10. Total 29-110.
PASSING—Lake Oswego: Kurland 8-18-0-100. West Linn: Gilroy 14-32-3-192.
RECEIVING—Lake Oswego: Cole Callahan 2-20, Carson Schwindt 2-23. West Linn: Wideman 6-107, Kevin Benson 2-39, Baron Naone 2-16.
DEFENSE—Lake Oswego: Lusiano Lopez 11 tackles, 2 for loss, sack; Gasperson 6 tackles, 2 interceptions; Liam Davis 2 pass breakups, interception; Riley Van Deusen 5 tackles; Jalen Bauman 5 tackles, 2 pass breakups. West Linn: Cole Dickson 6 tackles, pass breakup; James Johnstone 3 tackles, 1½ for loss; Xavier Harris 4 tackles; Josiah Molden 3 tackles, 3 pass breakups.
FIRST DOWNS—Lake Oswego 14, West Linn 18. PENALTIES-YARDS—Lake Oswego 8-58, West Linn 6-45. FUMBLES-LOST—Lake Oswego 1-0, West Linn 1-0.