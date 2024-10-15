SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northwest (10/14/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah).
Corner Canyon, the top team in the Northwest, entered the national Power 25 this week, and West Linn solidified its hold on the No. 2 spot with a dominant defensive performance against previously undefeated Lakeridge.
Northwest football Top 10
1. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (National No. 25) (8-1)
2. West Linn (Ore.) (6-0)
3. Bellevue (Wash.) (5-0)
4. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) (7-1)
5. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (7-0)
6. Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) (6-0)
7. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) (7-2)
8. Camas (Wash.) (6-0)
9. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (6-0)
10. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (6-1)
Honorable mention: Lehi (Utah), Morgan (Utah), Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho), Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.), Sumner (Wash.), Tualatin (Ore.)
