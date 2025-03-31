Layli Segura of Henley voted High School on SI Oregon Softball Player of the Week (3/31/2025)
Congratulations to Henley’s Layli Segura for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Softball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 17-23.
Segura, a junior outfielder on the Henley team, went 3 for 4 with a home run, a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs for the Hornets in a 16-1 win over Yreka, Calif., at the Lithia and Driveway Fields in Medford.
Segura received 33.19% of the vote, beating out Addi Faulkner, a junior on the Forest Grove team, who finished second with 24.6%. Kalani Lyman, a senior on the Putnam team, was third with 12.25%, and Emeline Curaming, a sophomore on the St. Helens team, was fourth with 9.72%. There were nearly 7,000 votes tallied last week.
