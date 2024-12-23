Leighton Osborn of Roseburg voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/23/2024)
Congratulations to Roseburg’s Leighton Osborn for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 9-15.
Osborn, a sophomore forward on the Roseburg team, poured in 26 points, including 16 in the second half, in a 55-27 victory at McKay in a nonleague contest.
Osborn received 50.23% of the vote, beating out Mariah Bailey, a junior on the Cottage Grove team, who finished second with 42.52%. Rayana Iverson, a junior on the Marist Catholic team, was third with 4.07%, and Emma Burlison, a junior on the South Salem team, was fourth with 1.22%. There were nearly 18,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App