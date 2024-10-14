Liam Eldridge of Lincoln voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (10/7/2024)
Congratulations to Lincoln’s Liam Eldridge for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 23-29.
Eldridge, a senior quarterback/safety on the Lincoln team, had a big game for the Cardinals in their 38-27 win over Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League contest at Lincoln High School. He had 261 rushing yards and accounted for four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) and had two tackles and two passes defended on defense.
Eldridge received 52.24% of the vote, beating out Easton Berry, a senior on the Weston-McEwen team, who finished second with 30.95%. Kayl Mock, a senior on the Sandy team, was third with 7.92%, and Mataio Olomua, a senior on the Sandy team, was fourth with 13.08%. There were more than 4,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
