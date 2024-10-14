Lola Chamberlain of West Albany voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/14/2024)
Congratulations to West Albany’s Lola Chamberlain for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6.
Chamberlain, a sophomore goalkeeper on the West Albany team, is having a strong season for the Bulldogs, reportedly stopping at least 10 shots in matches against Crescent Valley and Silverton, helping the team allow an average of 1.5 goals per game this season.
Chamberlain received 89.38% of the vote, beating out Willa Stockton, a junior on the Grant team, who finished second with 7.96%. Nailani Soloman, a junior on the Grant team, was third with 0.88%, and Bethany Dunn, a junior on the North Marion team, and Kylee Schreck, a junior on the West Linn team, tied for fourth, each with 0.44%.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
