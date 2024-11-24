Marist Catholic shuts down Scappoose, earns 4A final rematch with Henley
McMINNVILLE — First-year Marist Catholic coach Zach Loboy knew his defense might struggle to start this season.
As the Spartans defensive coordinator a year ago, he directed a veteran unit that helped the team reach the state final but would need to replace several key pieces.
After a 49-28 Week 5 victory over Junction City, he implemented a few tweaks, but mostly, how the defense would fare moving forward depended on seeing the newcomers figure things out.
And from that point on, everything clicked, and the results were on full display Saturday afternoon against Scappoose in an OSAA Class 4A semifinal at Wortman Stadium.
The Spartans held Scappoose to 149 yards and rolled to a 41-7 victory to make it to the championship game for the third time in the past four seasons.
“Just like always with the defense, you’ve got to work together,” Loboy said. “After about Week 5, we really started jelling, and our defense has been playing lights out ever since.”
Marist Catholic (11-1) narrowly missed a fifth shutout in its past seven games, with Scappoose (10-2) getting its only points late in the third quarter after Kadyn Nollette’s 87-yard fumble return set up an 11-yard touchdown pass from Max Nowlin to Brayden Miller.
Otherwise, it was another dominant performance from the Spartans, who forced two turnovers and didn’t allow Scappoose past the Marist Catholic 40-yard line on any other possession.
“We just pounded every play,” said senior lineman Jackson Christian, the Oregon West Conference defensive player of the year who had two sacks and two hurries. “No plays off. Just get to the quarterback. We just didn’t let up.”
Senior quarterback Nick Hudson, who finished 17 of 28 for 306 yards and four touchdowns, appreciated the defense’s work from the sideline.
“It’s easy to win games when your guys allow zero points,” Hudson said. “Our defense is amazing. I’m so lucky to have them.”
Hudson also appreciated the work of senior receiver Aaron Bidwell, the son of former University of Oregon and NFL punter Josh Bidwell who had five catches for 143 yards and three touchdowns.
The first score underscored Bidwell’s ability to turn simple plays into something big, as he took a third-down inside slant designed to get a first down and burst through traffic 72 yards untouched to give the Spartans a 14-0 lead.
“It’s nice to throw a 2-yard pass, and he runs 70 yards,” Hudson said. “It’s awesome.”
And now, the Spartans feel they have some unfinished business as they prepare to face Henley in a rematch of last year’s final, which the Hornets won 42-23.
The Hornets (11-1), who also beat Marist Catholic 19-16 in Week 2, rallied from a 14-0 fourth-quarter deficit to beat Cascade 21-14 to set up the rematch.
“We’ve been thinking about this next week for over a year,” said junior linebacker Brody Buzzard, whose 53-yard interception return for a fourth-quarter touchdown helped seal the win. “And we really hope we can just get the job done and win that gold medal.”
Marist Catholic 41, Scappoose 7
Scappoose - 0 - 0 - 7 - 0 — 7
Marist Catholic - 7 - 14 - 7 - 13 — 41
First quarter
MC — CJ Giustina 41 pass from Nick Hudson (Christian Guerrero kick), 4:13
Second quarter
MC — Aaron Bidwell 72 pass from Hudson (Guerrero kick), 11:44
MC — Conner Harvey 2 run (Guerrero kick), 1:33
Third quarter
MC — Bidwell 12 pass from Hudson (Guerrero kick), 6:11
S — Brayden Miller 11 pass from Max Nowlin (Jack Hoffman kick), 1:28
Fourth quarter
MC — Brody Buzzard 53 interception return (Guerrero kick), 7:35
MC — Bidwell 23 pass from Hudson (kick failed), 2:40
STATISTICS
Rushing—Scappoose: Elijah Greenan-Biggs 8-28, Cayden Baker 5-5. Total 20-17. Marist Catholic: Harvey 23-101, Jackson Skinner 6-4. Total 37-94.
Passing—Scappoose: Nowlin 21-45-1-132. Marist Catholic: Hudson 17-28-0-306.
Receiving—Scappoose: Landon Lite 6-40, Quinton Olson 5-31, Miller 4-29. Marist Catholic—Bidwell 5-143, Giustina 4-71, Harvey 3-42.
Defense—Scappoose: Olson 10 tackles; Baker 10 tackles, sack; Miller 7 tackles; Cooper Carlascio 5 tackles, 2 for loss, sack. Marist Catholic: Buzzard 7 tackles, interception; Jackson Christian 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 hurries; Ryan Lemley 6 tackles; Joe Thornton 6 tackles.
