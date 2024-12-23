Maverick Huynh of North Salem voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/23/2024)
Congratulations to North Salem’s Maverick Huynh for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 9-15.
Huynh, a senior on the North Salem team, had a big week for the Vikings, having totals of 57 points, 20 assists, 14 rebounds and nine steals in nonleague games against McMinnville, Hillsboro and Centennial.
Huynh received 56.41% of the vote, beating out Jesse Bechtel, a senior on the North Salem team, who finished second with 34.46%. AJ Garcia, a junior on the Hillsboro team, was third with 4.62%, and Lucas Wihtol, a senior on the Phoenix team, was fourth with 3.01%. There were more than 20,000 votes tallied this week.
