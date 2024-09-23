Mayela Victoria of McKay voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/23/2024)
Congratulations to McKay’s Mayela Victoria for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 9-15.
Victoria, a sophomore midfielder/forward on the McKay team, scored all three of the Royal Scots’ goals in their 3-0 win over Centennial in a nonleague match at McKay High School.
Victoria received 43.36% of the vote, beating out Megan Gingerich, a sophomore on the Canby team, who finished second with 27.85%. Sienna Miller, a junior on the Mountainside team, was third with 10.16%, and Claire Masters, a senior on the Tigard team, was fourth with 7.71%. There were nearly 45,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations.
