Mazama boys basketball voted High School on SI Oregon Team of the Week (3/17/2025)
Congratulations to the Mazama boys basketball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of March 3-9.
The No. 14 seed Vikings posted a 77-67 win at third-seeded Marist Catholic in a Class 4A state playoff first-round game. Senior guard Kai Hunt had 30 points.
The Vikings received 81.82% of the vote, beating out the Canby boys basketball team, which finished second with 6.82%. The Salem Academy girls basketball team finished third with 4.55%, and the Barlow boys basketball team, the Scappoose boys basketball team and the Southridge boys basketball team tied for fourth, each with 2.27%.
We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App