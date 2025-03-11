Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Team of the Week (3/10/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
—
Amity girls basketball
The Warriors capped a 30-0 season by edging Banks 43-41 in the Class 3A state championship game at Marshfield High School. Adie Nisly had a game-high 17 points.
Baker girls basketball
The Bulldogs (17-9) were the only team to get a road victory in the Class 4A state playoffs, as they prevailed 59-46 at sixth-seeded Marshfield. Lily Logsdon had 16 points.
Barlow boys basketball
The top-seeded Bruins (24-3) downed Mt. Hood Conference rival Clackamas 77-66 in a Class 6A state playoff second-round game at Barlow High School. Senior guard Jalen Atkins exploded for 43 points.
Bend boys skiing
The Lava Bears triumphed in the giant slalom event at the Alpine State Championships at Mt. Ashland. Bend took first place with a two-run team time of 5 minutes, 3.74 seconds. Lake Oswego was second at 5:05.44. Vincent Phillips finished 10th individually.
Bend girls skiing
The Lava Bears raced to victory in the giant slalom event at the Alpine State Championships at Mt. Ashland. Bend triumphed with a two-run team time of 5 minutes, 17.82 seconds. Sisters was second at 5:18.25. Ellie Heron finished in third place in the individual standings.
Caldera boys basketball
The Wolfpack earned their first trip to the Class 5A state tournament by rallying for a 67-53 win over Crater in a playoff game at Caldera High School. Senior Jack Bents had 20 points for the top-ranked Wolfpack (18-7).
Canby boys basketball
The No. 14-seed Cougars (16-10) ran to an 82-58 win at third-seeded Redmond in a Class 5A state playoff first-round game. Junior Jaxon Lawson had 36 points.
Crane boys basketball
The Mustangs ended a 30-0 season by edging Mannahouse Academy 45-42 in the Class 1A state championship game at Baker High School. The title is the fourth in a row for Crane, which boasts a 57-game win streak. Senior Cody Siegner had 15 points, 14 rebounds and three steals.
Crane girls basketball
The third-seeded Mustangs (25-5) ran to a 50-32 victory against top-seeded Union in the Class 1A state championship game at Baker High School. Sophomore Kaitlyn Siegner had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Crater girls basketball
The top-seeded Comets (25-1) rolled to a 63-30 win over Lebanon in a Class 5A state playoff game at Crater High School. Sage Winslow had 16 points.
Hood River Valley girls skiing
The Eagles soared to the combined team crown at the Alpine State Championships at Mt. Ashland. Hood River Valley had a total team time of 10 minutes, 7.01 seconds, for the slalom and giant slalom races. Bend was second at 10:07.24. The Eagles, who also won the slalom state title, were led by Emily Teets, who was third in the individual combined standings.
Jefferson girls basketball
The top-seeded Democrats (26-1) opened the Class 6A state playoffs with an 88-54 win over Sprague and followed with a 65-31 second-round victory against South Salem in games at Jefferson High School. Senior Chauncey Andersen had 19 points in the second-round win.
Jesuit boys basketball
The Crusaders (17-10) were the only road winner in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs, as they notched a 74-62 victory at Nelson. Ryan Fraser had 19 points.
Lake Oswego boys skiing
The Lakers won the combined state title at the Alpine State Championships at Mt. Ashland. Lake Oswego had a total time of 9 minutes, 20.30 seconds, for the slalom and giant slalom. Sunset was second at 9:28.64. The Lakers, who also won the slalom title, were led by Harrison Rabb, who placed fifth in the individual combined standings.
La Salle Prep boys basketball
The Falcons (18-8) soared to a 63-48 win at Woodburn in a Class 5A state playoff game. La Salle Prep got 17 points and six steals from senior Vance Sheffield.
Mazama boys basketball
The No. 14-seed Vikings (14-11) posted a 77-67 win at third-seeded Marist Catholic in a Class 4A state playoff first-round game. Senior guard Kai Hunt had 30 points.
Philomath girls basketball
The top-seeded Warriors (21-5), behind 18 points and 14 rebounds from sophomore Reagan Heiken, sprinted to a 58-23 win over North Bend in a Class 4A playoff game at Philomath High School.
Salem Academy girls basketball
The Crusaders (26-4) claimed the Class 2A state title by besting Western Christian 43-29 in the championship game at the Pendleton Convention Center. Celia James had a game-high 16 points.
Scappoose boys basketball
The 11th-seeded Scappoose team (16-9) posted a 76-49 victory at Madras in a Class 4A state playoff game. Drew Butler had 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Southridge boys basketball
The Skyhawks (22-5) notched two huge victories in Class 6A postseason play, topping Grants Pass 72-43 in a first-round game and defeating West Salem 96-37 in the second round in games at Southridge High School. Senior Keenan Reckamp had 25 points, five deflections and three steals in the second-round victory.
West Linn girls basketball
The Lions (20-7) picked up the only road win in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs, and they did it in thrilling style, getting a 43-41 victory at Benson. Reese Jordan had 16 points, and Kaylor Buse blocked a late shot by the Astros to help preserve the win.
Western Christian boys basketball
The Pioneers repeated as Class 2A state champions by besting Portland Christian 52-40 in the title game at the Pendleton Convention Center. Gavin Hall had 19 points and nine rebounds.
Westside Christian boys basketball
The Eagles (24-3) claimed their first state championship, topping Pleasant Hill 65-47 in the Class 3A state title game at Marshfield High School. Senior Jack Leland had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App