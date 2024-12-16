Mia Brownson of Century voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/16/2024)
Congratulations to Century’s Mia Brownson for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 2-8.
Brownson, a junior guard on the Century team, had a double-double for the Jaguars with 19 points, 10 steals and seven assists in their season-opening 66-29 nonleague win at Thurston.
Brownson received 76.12% of the vote, beating out Maddy Miramonte, a senior on the Liberty team, who finished second with 14.80%. Cate Kelly, a junior on the Cleveland team, was third with 3.31%, and Brezlyn Schwalm, a senior on the South Salem team, was fourth with 2.19%. There were nearly 9,000 votes tallied last week.
