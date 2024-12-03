Michael Duclos of South Medford voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (12/2/2024)
Congratulations to South Medford’s Michael Duclos for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 18-25.
Duclos, a senior receiver/defensive back on the South Medford team, had three interceptions and an 11-yard reception to help the Panthers post a 17-0 win over Newberg in a Class 6A semifinal game at Roseburg High School.
Duclos received 74.94% of the vote, beating out Riddick Molatore, a junior on the Wilsonville team, who finished second with 18.25%. LaMarcus Bell, a junior on the Lake Oswego team, was third with 4.50%, and Nick Hudson, a senior on the Marist Catholic team, was fourth with 0.85%.
