Michael Ratcliffe Jr. of Wilsonville voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/24/2025)

Dan Brood

Congratulations to Wilsonville’s Michael Ratcliffe Jr. for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 10-16.

Ratcliffe, a freshman post on the Wilsonville team, had a double-double for the Wildcats with 19 points and 15 rebounds, with the 15 rebounds setting a freshman school record, in a 64-46 win over Putnam in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Wilsonville High School.

Ratcliffe received 74.27% of the vote, beating out Jack Ford, a senior on the Lebanon team, who finished second with 16.15%. Jack Holestine, a junior on the Central team, was third with 8.88%, and Coltyn Jacobs, a senior on the Sutherlin team, was fourth with 0.15%. There were nearly 4,000 votes tallied last week.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Dan Brood
