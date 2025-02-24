Michael Ratcliffe Jr. of Wilsonville voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/24/2025)
Congratulations to Wilsonville’s Michael Ratcliffe Jr. for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 10-16.
Ratcliffe, a freshman post on the Wilsonville team, had a double-double for the Wildcats with 19 points and 15 rebounds, with the 15 rebounds setting a freshman school record, in a 64-46 win over Putnam in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Wilsonville High School.
Ratcliffe received 74.27% of the vote, beating out Jack Ford, a senior on the Lebanon team, who finished second with 16.15%. Jack Holestine, a junior on the Central team, was third with 8.88%, and Coltyn Jacobs, a senior on the Sutherlin team, was fourth with 0.15%. There were nearly 4,000 votes tallied last week.
