Michael Ruelas of Henley voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/25/2024)
Congratulations to Henley’s Michael Ruelas for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 11-17.
Ruelas, a junior midfielder on the Henley team, scored the winning goal for the Hornets, coming near the midway mark of the second half, in a 2-1 victory over Stayton in a Class 4A state playoff semifinal contest at Stayton High School.
Ruelas received 91.46% of the vote, beating out Dominic Bolouri and Vala Saghafi, both sophomores on the Jesuit team, who tied for second, each with 2.44%. Carlos Ivan Garcia, a sophomore on the Henley team, was fourth with 1.22%.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App