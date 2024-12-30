Morgan Raleigh of Sheldon voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/30/2024)
Congratulations to Sheldon’s Morgan Raleigh for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 16-22.
Raleigh, a senior guard on the Sheldon team, had 27 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds for the Irish in a 61-37 nonleague win at Ridgeview. She had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 45-37 nonleague victory at Gresham.
Raleigh received 74.25% of the vote, beating out Kylie Yamanaka, a senior on the Sherwood team, who finished second with 20.29%. Lela Truong, a senior on the McKay team, was third with 3.31%, and Jordyn Smith, a senior on the Tualatin team, was fourth with 0.44%. There were more than 2,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
