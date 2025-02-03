Nathan Sheley of Sheldon voted the High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/3/2025)
Congratulations to Sheldon’s Nathan Sheley for being voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 20-26.
Sheley, a senior guard on the Sheldon team, sank eight 3-point baskets on his way to scoring 26 points for the Irish in their 71-46 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference game at Sheldon High School.
Sheley received 50.64% of the vote, beating out Naoli Besha, a senior on the Centennial team, who finished second with 31.4%. Traeger Healy, a senior on the North Medford team, was third with 15.17%, and Jaxson Spafford, a senior on the Putnam team, was fourth with 1.35%. There were nearly 5,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App