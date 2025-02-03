High School

Nathan Sheley of Sheldon voted the High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/3/2025)

Sheley received 50.64% of the vote, beating out Centennial's Naoli Besha, who finished second with 31.4%

Dan Brood

High School On SI

Congratulations to Sheldon’s Nathan Sheley for being voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 20-26.

Sheley, a senior guard on the Sheldon team, sank eight 3-point baskets on his way to scoring 26 points for the Irish in their 71-46 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference game at Sheldon High School.

Sheley received 50.64% of the vote, beating out Naoli Besha, a senior on the Centennial team, who finished second with 31.4%. Traeger Healy, a senior on the North Medford team, was third with 15.17%, and Jaxson Spafford, a senior on the Putnam team, was fourth with 1.35%. There were nearly 5,000 votes tallied last week.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Home/Oregon