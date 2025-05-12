Nelson softball voted High School On SI Oregon Team of the Week (5/12/2025)
Congratulations to the Nelson softball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of April 28-May 4.
The Hawks went 3-0 in the week, getting wins over Gresham (10-8), Barlow (5-3) and Sandy (9-1) in Mt. Hood Conference games.
With the three victories, Nelson improved to 6-1 in conference play and to 10-9 overall.
Senior third baseman Sofia Forbito helped lead the way for the Hawks, batting .600 with two home runs, a double, two stolen bases and seven RBIs.
The Hawks received 75% of the vote, beating out the West Salem softball team, which finished second with 10.9%. The Tillamook boys track and field team was third with 5.77%, and the Philomath girls tennis team was fourth with 3.85%.
We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
