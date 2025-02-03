Nylah Webster of Nelson voted the High School on SI Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/3/2025)
Congratulations to Nelson’s Nylah Webster for being voted High School on SI Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 20-26.
Webster, a sophomore guard on the Nelson team, averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game in helping the Hawks post wins over Central Catholic and Gresham in Mt. Hood Conference play.
Webster received 46.11% of the vote, beating out Lela Troung, a senior on the McKay team, who finished second with 43.2%. Makayla Ford, a senior on the Canby team, was third with 5.29%, and Kathryn Samek, a sophomore on the Stayton team, was fourth with 2.48%. There were nearly 1,000 votes tallied last week.
