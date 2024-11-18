Olivia Hays of Beaverton voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/18/2024)
Congratulations to Beaverton’s Olivia Hays for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 4-10.
Hays, a junior forward on the Beaverton team, scored the winning goal for the Beavers in their 1-0 state playoff quarterfinal win at Westview, marking the second postseason match for her notching a game-winner.
Hays received 35.9% of the vote, beating out Josephine Frischknect, a junior on the Jesuit team, Kendel Johnson, a senior on the Canby team, and Sophia Stiles, a junior on the Jesuit, who tied for second, each with 10.26%.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App