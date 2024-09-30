Ophelia Johnson of Junction City voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (9/30/2024)
Congratulations to Junction City’s Ophelia Johnson for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Volleyball Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 16-22.
Johnson, a senior setter on the Junction City team, had 28 assists, 13 digs and seven aces for the Tigers in a win against Siuslaw. She had 19 assists, 18 digs and an ace in a victory over Philomath.
Johnson received 48.59% of the vote, beating out Harry Berry, a senior on the Milwaukie team, who finished second with 42.30%. Piper Glass, a sophomore on the McDaniel team, was third with 3.45%, and Elise Hartle, a senior on the Junction City team, was fourth with 2.56%. There were more than 31,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
