Oregon high school football: 200 players to watch in 2024 (Nos. 180-161)
As we start to prepare for the Oregon high school football season, we’re counting down our annual list of 200 players we’re excited to see play in 2024. Here is Part 2 of that list.
One fact becomes clear when making a list such as this: Oregon has a lot of exciting high school football players to watch this year! There are countless other players not listed in the 200 who easily could have made the list — after you see our 200, let us know which other players would make your list.
(Note that this is not intended to be a rankings list or even a list of the “top” 200 players, but just a list of 200 names that come to mind when thinking about the upcoming season.)
180. RB Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior
Johnson finished second in the South Central Football Conference last year with 1,047 yards on 189 carries with 15 touchdowns. He made the all-SCFC second team.
179. WR/DB Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore
Hawkins broke through in a big way for the Cougars as a freshman, making five interceptions for a 4A quarterfinalist. He earned first-team all-Oregon West Conference honors.
178. WR/DB Keaton Moore, Oregon City, senior
Expect this all-Three Rivers League honorable mention selection to take on a bigger role for the Pioneers this year after finishing 2023 with 15 catches for 270 yards and three touchdowns to go with 20 tackles and a 25.3-yard average on kickoff returns.
177. OL/DL David Finch, Lowell, junior
As a sophomore, Finch made 40 tackles (four for loss) for the 2A state champion Red Devils, but it’s along the offensive front where the first-team all-state lineman really made his mark.
176. WR/DB Graysen Gardner, Dallas, senior
Gardner last year made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference first team in the secondary and caught 12 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns to help the Dragons qualify for the 5A state playoffs.
175. DB Carsen Rieger, Tillamook, senior
Rieger was a 4A all-state honorable mention selection in helping the Cheesemakers win a share of the 2023 Cowapa League title, making 31 tackles (four for loss) and breaking up four passes as a strong safety.
174. DL James Sessions, Scappoose, senior
Sessions helped Scappoose reach the 4A semifinals last season, making 27 tackles (9½ for loss) and six sacks. He received all-state honorable mention.
173. LB Jack Kaefring, Mazama, senior
Kaefring led the Vikings last year with 71 tackles (7½ for loss) and had three pass breakups as he made the 4A all-state honorable mention list and helped them reach the state quarterfinals.
172. RB/LB Brandon Neilson, Scappoose, senior
Neilson last season had 62 tackles and 5½ sacks and joined Sessions on the 4A all-state honorable mention list on defense. He had 13 carries and caught five passes in limited action on offense.
171. TE/LB Max Walker, Banks, senior
As a junior, Walker was a second-team 3A all-state selection on defense for state runner-up Banks, recording 38 tackles (five for loss), six interceptions, eight pass breakups and six quarterback hurries. He caught 43 passes for 570 yards and 13 touchdowns.
170. TE/LB Damick Eddy, Vale, senior
Eddy made the 3A all-state list on both sides of the ball for the Vikings last year, earning first-team honors on offense and second-team on defense after helping them reach the state quarterfinals.
169. QB Tommy Morris, Caldera, senior
The Wolfpack reached the 5A state playoffs in their second season led by Morris, who threw for 1,273 yards and 13 touchdowns, completing 56.3% of his passes with just eight interceptions. He received all-Intermountain Conference honorable mention.
168. WR London Walker, Jefferson, senior
Walker had a solid junior season for the Democrats, highlighted by his four-touchdown performance against Liberty in which he caught seven passes for 110 yards. He made the all-PIL first team.
167. LB Thomas Browning, Grant, senior
Browning led the 2023 Generals with 54 tackles (seven for loss) and had two interceptions in making the all-PIL first team.
166. WR Logan Nakamura, Ridgeview, senior
As a junior, Nakamura led the Ravens with 25 catches for 314 yards, making the all-Intermountain Conference first team.
165. WR Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove, senior
Fabela finished in the top 10 in 5A last season in receiving yards (571 on 42 catches) and touchdown receptions (eight) in making the all-NWOC first team.
164. RB Owen Scholes, Sunset, senior
Scholes fueled an improved Apollos run game during their charge to the 2023 Columbia Cup title, rushing for 328 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason (906 yards and eight touchdowns total) as a second-team all-Metro League pick.
163. RB/LB Lincoln Rathmanner, Estacada, senior
The Rangers will count on their two-way standout — Rathmanner last year was a first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference back (258 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and second-team linebacker (six tackles for loss) — as they look to reclaim the TVC title.
162. WR Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior
Starbuck was a do-it-all slotback for the Eagles last season, rushing for a team-high 637 yards and five touchdowns on 141 carries and catching 33 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. He earned second-team all-Oregon West Conference honors.
161. WR/DB Oliver Luebkert, Beaverton, junior
Luebkert’s future might be on the basketball court, but he’s also a two-way standout on the gridiron for the Beavers, making the all-Metro League second team at receiver (17 catches for 205 yards and five touchdowns) last year.
