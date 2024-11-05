Oregon high school football computer rankings (11/4/2024)
It's playoff time in the 2024 Oregon high school football season, and High School on SI is unveiling its last computer rankings heading into the postseason.
The playoff matchups are set in Oregon, but check out how our computer rankings differ from OSAA.
Among the differences is West Linn resuming the top spot in Class 6A ahead of Lake Oswego. Central Catholic comes in at No. 3 despite being a 5 seed in the playoffs and missing out on a first-round bye.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Oregon football computer rankings, as of Nov. 4, 2024:
Class 6A
1. West Linn (8-1)
1.109 pts
2. Lake Oswego (9-0)
1.078 pts
3. Central Catholic (9-0)
0.990 pts
4. Sheldon (9-0)
0.908 pts
5. Lakeridge (7-2)
0.868 pts
6. Sprague (7-1)
0.804 pts
7. Tualatin (6-3)
0.799 pts
8. Sherwood (7-2)
0.776 pts
9. Mountainside (7-2)
0.764 pts
10. Nelson (7-2)
0.732 pts
Class 6A complete rankings
Class 5A
1. Silverton (8-1)
1.024 pts
2. Mountain View (7-0)
0.976 pts
3. Wilsonville (7-2)
0.881 pts
4 (tie). Dallas (8-1)
0.867 pts
4 (tie). Churchill (8-1)
0.867 pts
6. West Albany (7-2)
0.851 pts
7. Willamette (8-1)
0.775 pts
8. Summit (5-4)
0.768 pts
9. Glencoe (7-2)
0.748 pts
10. Hillsboro (7-2)
0.724 pts
Class 5A complete rankings
Class 4A
1. Marist (8-1)
0.951 pts
2. Cascade (8-1)
0.894 pts
3. Henley (8-1)
0.882 pts
4. Crook County (9-0)
0.849 pts
5. Scappoose (8-1)
0.815 pts
6. Philomath (7-2)
0.702 pts
7. Stayton (6-3)
0.670 pts
8. Pendleton (5-4)
0.590 pts
9. Tillamook (5-4)
0.579 pts
10. Mazama (5-4)
0.561 pts
Class 4A complete rankings
Class 3A
1. Siuslaw (8-0)
0.956 pts
2. Banks (8-0)
0.914 pts
3 (tie). Vale (8-0)
0.862 pts
3 (tie). Santiam Christian (8-1)
0.862 pts
5. Burns (7-2)
0.844 pts
6. Cottage Grove (9-0)
0.779 pts
7. North Valley (7-2)
0.773 pts
8. Cascade Christian (6-2)
0.748 pts
9. Yamhill-Carlton (7-2)
0.719 pts
10. Sutherlin (7-2)
0.713 pts
Class 3A complete rankings
Class 2A
1. Oakland (9-0)
1.001 pts
2. Culver (9-0)
0.970 pts
3. Heppner (9-0)
0.964 pts
4. St. Paul (8-0)
0.856 pts
5. Myrtle Point (7-1)
0.836 pts
6. Colton (6-2)
0.821 pts
7. Stanfield (5-4)
0.778 pts
8. Gervais (7-1)
0.777 pts
9. Lost River (7-2)
0.760 pts
10. Lowell (6-3)
0.713 pts
Class 2A complete rankings
Class 1A 8-Man complete rankings
Class 1A 6-Man complete rankings
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports