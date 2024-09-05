Oregon high school football players who transferred in 2023-24 offseason — a list
Several coaches recently spoke out about the transfer culture in Oregon high school football.
Here at SBLive Oregon, we try to keep up with all the moves. Here are some of the notable transfers we know about for the 2024 season. Let us know of any players we can add to the list.
OREGON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TRANSFERS
WR Jordan Araiza, Tualatin, senior
Araiza was an honorable mention all-South Central Football Conference selection at McNary last year.
LB Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior
Babbitt transferred from Springfield, where he made 13 tackles and two interceptions as a sophomore.
WR Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley, senior
Brasfield last fall received 5A all-state honorable mention after catching a Mid-Willamette Conference-leading 56 passes for 712 yards and eight touchdowns for crosstown rival Corvallis.
TE/DE Josh Christensen, Lake Oswego, sophomore
Christensen received time on the varsity at Beaverton as a freshman and should be in the Lakers' rotation at both positions this fall.
RB/LB Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, junior
Craigwell played a critical role in helping Sunset win the 6A Columbia Cup last year.
DE Zachary Davis, Homestead (Fla.), senior
Davis would have been a force on the edge for defending 6A champion Central Catholic but headed to the Sunshine State for his final season.
DE Phoenix-Orion DiCosmo, Bergen Catholic (N.J.), senior
DiCosmo didn’t put up big numbers during his junior season (30 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception) for 6A state champion Central Catholic but was expected to take on a bigger role before he joined the New Jersey powerhouse ranked No. 15 in the most recent SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25.
FB/LB Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior
LB Kilian Eddleman, Lakeridge, junior
Treyson was a 6A all-state honorable mention selection and Kilian an honorable mention selection to the 2023 all-Pacific Conference team for Sherwood.
WR/DB Hudson Gasperson, Lake Oswego, junior
Gasperson not only is a budding receiver (four catches in limited time at Jesuit last year) but also a top placekicking recruit (4-star prospect according to Chris Sailer Kicking).
WR DaMari Hall, Bishop Gorman (Nev.), junior
Hall would have taken on a bigger role for West Salem this year after catching 11 passes as a sophomore before joining SBLive Sports/SI’s No. 2-ranked team in the nation.
SS Trevyn Hoffert, Grant, senior
Hoffert made 17 tackles as a backup strong safety for 6A state champion Central Catholic last season.
OL Sam Iongi, Lakeridge, senior
The 6-3, 310-pound left tackle moved from David Douglas, where he was an honorable mention all-Mt. Hood Conference selection last fall.
LB Kevin Keanaaina, St. Francis (Calif.), senior
Keanaaina, a 6A all-state honorable mention selection for Jesuit last year, moved south to join the Lancers in Mountain View, Calif.
QB Hudson Kurland, Lake Oswego, junior
Kurland played primarily JV for 2023 Columbia Cup champion Sunset, getting varsity action behind center in one game for the Apollos as a sophomore.
S Asa Lundberg, Central Catholic, junior
Lundberg was a second-team all-PIL selection for Grant last year.
RB Jarrett Martin, Banks, junior
Martin, a 2A all-state third-team selection last year, played a big role in Gaston’s first league championship since 2012.
QB Kaden Martirano, West Albany, senior
Martirano last season threw for 1,525 yards and 13 touchdowns (eight interceptions) to lead West Salem to the 6A championship bracket.
QB Marlan McCowan, McDaniel, sophomore
Mountain Lions coach Russell Millage welcomed McCowan from crosstown rival Roosevelt and sees him as a full-time starter, allowing Millage to deploy versatile junior Tre’Marion Crawford (1,113 total yards) all over the field.
TE Seager Milholen, Central Catholic, sophomore
Milholen is drawing attention from college recruiters after a solid freshman season at Camas (Wash.).
OT Carter Paul, Lakeridge, junior
Paul, a third-team all-Metro League selection last year, was part of the exodus from Westview during a turbulent summer.
OL Logan Phillips, Marist Catholic, senior
Phillips played guard and tackle at Churchill, and first-year Spartans coach Zach Loboy penciled him in as a starter before camp.
WR Matt Salzman, Liberty, senior
Salzman, an all-Northwest Oregon Conference honorable mention pick, caught a team-high 32 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns for Hillsboro last year.
QB JD Self, Gladstone, senior
Self arrives from Centennial in Northeast Portland, where last season he was an honorable mention all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection.
WR Maliq Smith, Tualatin, senior
Smith was Glencoe’s leading receiver last year with 26 catches for 315 yards.
WR Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior
Smith was an all-state receiver for Central Catholic two years ago but suffered through an injury-riddled junior season with the Rams.
DB Keona Tam, Wilsonville, junior
Tam played for two-time Hawaii Division II state champion Waimea last year, returning a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in the state final.
OL/DL Xander Thompson, Tualatin, senior
Thompson, a 2023 second-team all-Metro League defensive tackle for Westview (14 tackles, one sack), will also shine at offensive guard.
