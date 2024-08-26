SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (8/26/2024)
There was considerable churn from our preseason SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national football rankings, but the top three teams in the nation emerged unscathed after the first two weeks of the season.
No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 2 Bishop Gorman and No. 3 St. John Bosco defeated nationally-ranked foes to tighten their grip atop the rankings.
Former No. 4 IMG Academy wasn’t so fortunate, kicking off its national schedule in Draper, Utah, with a 35-34 loss to Corner Canyon.
The Ascenders fell three spots to No. 7, while the Chargers moved up two spots to No. 17 with the victory.
Three teams dropped out of the rankings — St. Frances Academy, Miami Central and Berkeley Prep — with No. 22 Orange Lutheran (California), No. 23 Belleville (Michigan) and No. 25 Crown Point (Indiana) taking their place.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week's SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Aug. 26, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Def. No. 12 Centennial 42-25
The Monarchs won their opener under new coach Raul Lara, whose team forced four turnovers and blocked two punts, with junior Tomuhini Topui returning one for a touchdown.
Next: Sept. 6 vs. No. 2 Bishop Gorman
2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Def. No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas 29-21
The Gaels traveled across the country to participate in the Broward County National Football Showcase and rallied from a 21-10 third-quarter deficit, rushing for 246 yards and getting key passes from quarterback Melvin Spice to complete the comeback.
Next: Sept. 6 at No. 1 Mater Dei
3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Def. No. 8 Chaminade-Madonna 34-27
The finale of the Broward County National Football Showcase lived up to the hype, with the Braves rallying from a touchdown behind in the second half to take the lead on Maliq Blackwell-Allen’s 71-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Next: Aug. 30 vs. Eastwood (El Paso, Texas)
4. DeSoto (Texas) (0-0)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Season not started
The Eagles boast senior running back Deondrae Riden, a Texas A&M commit who is on the short list for the Lone Star State’s top returning back and hopes to have a big season after injuries hampered last year’s campaign.
Next: Aug. 29 vs. Creekside (Fairburn, Ga.)
5. Milton (Ga.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 37-28
The Eagles returned to the Broward County National Football Showcase, where they lost last season, and left this time with a victory led by Georgia commit Ethan Barbour, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end who compiled more than 100 yards receiving.
Next: Aug. 30 vs. Alpharetta (Ga.)
6. Duncanville (Texas) (0-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Season not started
Alabama commit Keelon Russell was recently named one of the top class of 2025 quarterbacks in the nation after leading the Panthers to a second consecutive 6A Division 1 championship last December.
Next: Sept. 6 at South Oak Cliff (Dallas, Texas)
7. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (0-1)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Lost 35-34 to No. 17 Corner Canyon
The Ascenders blew a 28-14 halftime lead but still had a chance to pull out a road win after Tranard Roberts’ 8-yard touchdown run, but their two-point conversion try came up a yard short.
Next: Aug. 29 vs. No. 11 Bergen Catholic
8. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (1-1)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Lost 34-27 to No. 3 St. John Bosco
The Lions were poised to knock off St. John Bosco, driving deep into Braves territory late in the game before having a fourth-down pass fall incomplete in the end zone.
Next: Aug. 30 at Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, Fla.)
9. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) (0-0)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Season not started
A roster loaded with Power Four talent, including senior DL Maxwell Roy (Ohio State), has overwhelmed its state rivals to the point where they’re asking the legislature to separate the Hawks (and other non-boundary private schools) into a separate state bracket.
Next: Aug. 31 at No. 15 St. Edward
10. North Shore (Houston) (0-0)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Season not started
Two Mustangs coaches received disciplinary sanctions from the University Interscholastic League for recruiting violations. Will that serve as fuel for the fire to motivate them to finally overcome Duncanville in 6A Division I?
Next: Aug. 30 vs. South Oak Cliff (Dallas, Texas)
11. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (0-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Season not started
The finale of Day 1 of the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City features two national powers, with the Crusaders hoping to pull out a win in their highest-profile game of the season.
Next: Aug. 29 at No. 7 IMG Academy
12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (0-1)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Lost 42-25 at No. 1 Mater Dei
The Huskies were without 5-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and three of their top defensive backs but stuck with the Monarchs for a half before faltering.
Next: Aug. 30 vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
13. Washington Massillon (Massillon, Ohio) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Def. NFL Yet Academy 35-20
The Tigers traveled to Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., and defeated the United Kingdom-based academy team behind senior quarterback Jaden Slaughter, who threw for 387 yards (the third-most passing yards in a game in school history) and three touchdowns.
Next: Aug. 30 at GlenOak (Canton, Ohio)
14. Cocoa (Fla.) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Def. Titusville (Fla.) 42-10
Michigan commit Brady Hart had three touchdown passes, and the Tigers pulled away from a 14-3 halftime lead.
Next: Aug. 30 at Mainland (Daytona Beach, Fla.)
15. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Def. Pickerington (Ohio) North 28-0
The Eagles overcame four interceptions as Thomas Csanyi also threw three touchdown passes, Brandon White scored on a 12-yard run, and the defense held Pickerington North to 150 yards.
Next: Aug. 31 vs. No. 9 St. Joseph’s Prep
16. Carrollton (Ga.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Def. Columbia (Decatur, Ga.) 35-7
Senior quarterback Julian Lewis, a USC commit and the nation’s No. 5 prospect according to Rivals, was 20 of 26 for 274 yards and four touchdowns, with three going to junior 3-star receiver Ryan Mosley.
Next: Aug. 30 vs. Rome (Ga.)
17. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Def. No. 7 IMG Academy 35-34
The Chargers rallied from a 28-14 halftime deficit as their two stars — 5-star receiver Jerome Myles and 4-star quarterback Helaman Casuga — shredded the IMG Academy defense after halftime.
Next: Aug. 30 at Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)
18. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Def. Santa Margarita (Calif.) 35-7
The Diablos got interception returns for touchdowns from Brock DeFries and Jeron Jones, and Luke Fahey had three touchdown passes — two to Phillip Bell.
Next: Sept. 6 vs. Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)
19. Central - Phenix City (Ala.) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Def. Pinson Valley (Ala.) 61-14
The reigning Class 7A state champions romped to victory in their season opener, leading 37-0 at halftime as Andrew Alford hooked up with Daylyn Upshaw for three touchdowns and junior Donovan Crow ran for two scores.
Next: Aug. 30 vs. Lutheran North (St. Louis, Mo.)
20. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (0-0)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Season not started
The Lions begin defense of their Open Division state championship facing the state’s top class of 2025 recruit, Texas A&M commit CB Jamar Beal-Goines.
Next: Aug. 30 at Desert Edge (Goodyear, Ariz.)
21. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (0-1)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Lost 29-21 to No. 2 Bishop Gorman
The Raiders battled with the nation’s No. 2 team and nearly pulled out a win as senior quarterback Andrew Indorf (20 for 37, 198 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions) showed why major colleges should be calling him soon.
Next: Aug. 30 at Boyd Anderson (Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.)
22. Orange (Calif.) Lutheran (1-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Serra (Gardena, Calif.) 21-13
The Lancers opened the season by defeating the Cavaliers for the fourth consecutive year, with quarterback TJ Lateef (Nebraska commit) throwing for two touchdowns and running for a third.
Next: Aug. 30 at Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)
23. Belleville (Mich.) (0-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Season not started
The nation’s top recruit, senior QB Bryce Underwood (LSU commit), looks to lead the Tigers to a fourth consecutive appearance in the Division I state final after they had their win streak snapped at 38 games by Southfield A&T in last year’s championship game.
Next: Aug. 30 vs. Clarkston (Mich.)
24. Buford (Ga.) (1-1)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Def. Benedictine (Savannah, Ga.) 29–28
The Wolves narrowly averted their first 0-2 start since 1998, converting a two-point conversion on a trick play involving linebacker Kenyon Rivera running the ball in with 1:05 remaining to defeat the Cadets.
Next: Sept. 6 at Roswell (Ga.)
25. Crown Point (Ind.) (1-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Lowell (Ind.) 44-7
Last year’s Class 6A runner-up opened the season by retaining the Leather Helmet Trophy in the longest-running rivalry in the state, building a 35-0 lead midway through the second quarter with Miami (Ohio) commit Noah Ehrlich tossing three first-quarter touchdown passes.
Next: Aug. 30 vs. Arizona College Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)
Dropped out
No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
No. 20 Miami (Fla.) Central
No. 25 Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.)
Just missed
Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.)
Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)
North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas)
Weddington (Matthews, N.C.)
Westlake (Austin, Texas)
